Samuel L. Jackson can't believe he agreed to 'crazy' The Long Kiss Goodnight stunt

Samuel L. Jackson can't believe he agreed to take part in an icy stunt for The Long Kiss Goodnight.



During an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show that aired on Monday, host Jennifer asked the Hollywood icon to name the "craziest" sequence he has ever participated in onscreen.



Accordingly, Samuel was quick to name the scene in the 1996 action-mystery in which he and Geena Davis fire a machine gun at an icy lake and jump into the freezing water.



"It was minus 37 degrees that day. They cut a hole in the ice... the ice was about four, five feet high... and they put a hot tub in it to make sure we didn't float away, because there was a current in the lake," he recalled. "They had to break the ice because it would freeze over between shots, and we would get in. (The stunt team) told us to count to five and we would come up. Then we'd crawl across the ice, and they'd put us in a hot tub while they looked at the replay."



In the end, Samuel and Geena ended up shooting the same stunt five times. However, they had to wrap up once the Pulp Fiction actor started to show signs of hypothermia.



"I have never felt anything like that in my life," the 74-year-old sighed. "You know that headache you get when you drink milk too fast? Multiply that by 20. Oh, Lord! My brain was like, 'What are we doing?!'"



And despite the challenging conditions, Samuel insisted he remains very proud of the final product.



"That's one of my favourite movies," he smiled.