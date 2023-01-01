Kim Cattrall teases 'fascinating' film with Robert De Niro

Kim Cattrall has described working on a new film with Robert De Niro as "fascinating".



The Sex and the City actress worked with the Hollywood legend on the upcoming comedy About My Father, also starring stand-up comedian Sebastian Maniscalco and Iron Man actor Leslie Bibb.



In a Collider interview with Kim and Leslie published Wednesday, Cattrall revealed one of the reasons she wanted to film it.



"I just wanted the experience of working with him (Robert), watching him work, being in the same room. It's fascinating. He's so open, he's so available," the 66-year-old confessed.



Kim described the Raging Bull star as "funny" and someone that "doesn't take it seriously" when making mistakes during a take.



"He has no ego about it. He's the first one to say, 'Well, I f**ked that up,' - excuse me - 'I screwed that up!' He's the first one to say it, you know?" Kim laughed. "I think when other actors see an actor of that stature making mistakes, there's no place to fail in that kind of situation. And he's always been a favourite of mine, it was a real thrill."



Leslie echoed her co-star's sentiments, describing Robert as "all about the work".



"I feel like young kids don't go to acting school as much anymore and they don't watch old movies and the craft of acting," the 48-year-old explained, then added, "and he's such a person about the craft of acting. It was really fun to be around that."



About My Father opens in US cinemas on Friday 26 May.