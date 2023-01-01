Lily-Rose Depp responds to critical reviews of The Idol

Lily-Rose Depp has responded to critics' reviews of The Idol.

In The Idol, Lily-Rose portrays aspiring pop star Jocelyn, who is seduced by a cult leader named Tedros, played by Abel 'The Weeknd' Tesfaye.

At a press conference at the Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday, the TV show's star addressed the critical reaction to its sexual content and gratuitous nudity.

"I think that something about Jocelyn is just that she's a born and bred performer," Lily-Rose said, via People. "I think that extends to every aspect of her life, not just her professional life."

She continued, "I think that the way that she dresses, for example, is her trying to tell you something all the time or say something to the people that she's around or express herself in some kind of way. And I also think that the occasional bareness of the character physically mirrors the bareness that we get to see emotionally in her."

Co-creator Sam Levinson argued that Jocelyn was emblematic of the impact of pornography on young people.

"It's funny, I think that sometimes things that might be revolutionary are taken too far. I think we live in a very sexualized world," Sam said. "We see this in pop music and how it reflects the underbelly of the internet in some ways."

He concluded, "I think that with this show and working with Lily, we had a lot of discussions about who she is as a person, who Jocelyn is as a person, and what she's feeling, what she's angling, who she's playing to."

The Idol premieres on HBO on 4 June.