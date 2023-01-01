Brittany Snow hints she was 'blindsided' by Tyler Stanaland split

Brittany Snow has indicated that she was "blindsided" by her split from husband Tyler Stanaland.



The Pitch Perfect actress and the Selling the OC real estate agent jointly announced in September 2022 that they were separating after two-and-a-half years of marriage, and she filed for divorce in January.



In an interview with Bustle on Tuesday, Brittany seemingly indicated that she didn't see the breakup coming.



"In the past year I went through probably the hardest mental health challenge I've ever faced," she shared. "In one day, in a matter of hours, my life turned completely upside down. I was blindsided and every thing I thought I knew, held sacred and truly trusted in my life was completely different. A couple days later my grandmother passed away and I think every thing I knew about mental health was tested."



The 37-year-old heaped praise on her friends for helping her get through that difficult time, and revealed one of her Pitch Perfect castmates "nursed (her) back to health" for four days.



"The last year has been really tricky for me, and one of the girls, I just, you know, opened up her door and I just fell down to the ground and just cried and laid there," she confessed. "And she basically nursed me back to health for like four days. And it wasn't the one that I thought was going to be able to do that, either."



The Pitch Perfect franchise also stars Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Anna Camp, Alexis Knapp, and Ester Dean, among others.



Brittany and Tyler announced their engagement in February 2019 and tied the knot in March 2020.