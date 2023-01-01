Joe and Nick Jonas both auditioned for Wicked movie

Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas both unsuccessfully auditioned for the same role in the upcoming Wicked movie.



During a joint appearance on the Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard podcast, the brothers revealed that they both went for the same role in Jon M. Chu's two-part movie adaptation of the stage musical.



While discussing competing against one another, Nick said, "We always say we want someone with the last name Jonas to win. That's our goal... We both auditioned for the same role, Joe and I. It was for Wicked, actually. And we were going into it... and naturally, we're brothers, we're competitive in sports and other things, but when it comes to our career, I think we genuinely both looked at each other like..."



Joe continued, "Yeah, we said, 'Go in there and kill it 'cause it's gotta be one of us. It has to be one of us.' That being said, never got that call..."



The brothers didn't state which role they auditioned for, however, the main male role in Wicked is Fiyero, which will be portrayed by Bridgerton's Jonathan Bailey.



Joe and Nick join Amanda Seyfried, who has openly revealed that she auditioned for the role of Glinda but lost out to Ariana Grande.



Wicked also stars Cynthia Erivo, Jeff Goldblum, Michelle Yeoh, and Ethan Slater. The first part of the film will be released in November 2024.