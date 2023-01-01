Margot Robbie gave Ryan Gosling pink gifts each day while filming Barbie

Ryan Gosling has revealed Margot Robbie left him a "pink present" every day while they were filming Barbie.

During an interview with Vogue published Wednesday, the 42-year-old actor, who plays beach-going Ken in the new live-action film, shared that the Australian actress sweetly left him gifts throughout the duration of production.

"She left a pink present with a pink bow, from Barbie to Ken, every day while we were filming. They were all beach related...because Ken's job is just beach," he said. "I've never quite figured out what that means. But I felt she was trying to help Ken understand, through these gifts she was giving."

And reflecting on his role, Ryan insisted that he never expected to portray Ken onscreen.

"Ken wasn't really on my bucket list. But in fairness, I don't have a bucket list. So, I thought I'd give it a shot," he smiled.

The highly anticipated film, which was directed by Greta Gerwig, also features appearances from Will Ferrell, Michael Cera, and America Ferrera.

Barbie is set to premiere in cinemas on 21 July.