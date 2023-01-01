Brian Cox thinks Succession's Logan Roy died 'too early'

Brian Cox has argued that his character in the hit HBO show Succession was written off "too early".

Succession killed off its patriarch lead character, Logan Roy (played by Brian Cox), in the third episode of the show's fourth and final season.

During an interview on BBC Two programme Amol Rajan Interviews, which aired on Tuesday, the Scottish-born actor revealed his feelings about his character getting the axe.

"I was fine with it ultimately, but I did feel a little bit rejected," the 76-year-old confessed. "You know, I felt a little bit, oh, all the work I've done and finally I'm going to, you know, end up as an ear on a carpet of a plane."

While Cox admitted Logan's death was handled "in a pretty brilliant way", he looked on it "wrongly, as a form of rejection".

The Braveheart star also wondered whether his Succession character could still be alive.

"I still believe this, maybe Logan isn't dead," Brian suggested. "This could be part of an elaborate ruse to find out. Well, if you think about it, from Logan's point of view, he has to find out, how are his children going to behave when he dies, what will then happen? And the only way to do that is to fake his death and actually, at some distant point he's observing the chaos that is following."

Succession has been set to air its series finale on Sunday 28 May on HBO.