Lily-Rose Depp 'super happy' for father Johnny Depp's standing ovation at Cannes

Lily-Rose Depp is "super happy" about the standing ovation her father Johnny Depp received at the Cannes Film Festival.

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, The Idol star was asked how she felt about her father's new film Jeanne du Barry receiving a standing ovation on the opening night of the festival.

"I'm super happy for him. I'm super excited," Lily-Rose told the outlet. "And it's so awesome that we get to do projects that we're super proud of."

Johnny shares Lily-Rose with the French actress and singer Vanessa Paradis. After welcoming Lily-Rose in 1999 and her brother Jack in 2002, Johnny and Vanessa separated in 2012.

Jeanne du Barry marked a comeback for the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, who fell out of favour in Hollywood following two highly-publicised trials relating to allegations of domestic abuse made by his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Elsewhere in her interview, Lily-Rose discussed her upcoming HBO series The Idol, which premiered out of competition in Cannes earlier this week.

"It felt such a beautiful celebration and a culmination of everything that we've been through together, and just kind of a beautiful process that was in the show - and creating this little family together and it just felt really, really nice," Lily-Rose said of the premiere. "We're just so happy for the response from the room. It felt really nice to watch the reaction and everything, and finally get to share something with the world that we're all so proud of."

The Idol, directed by Sam Levinson and co-starring Abel 'The Weeknd' Tesfaye, will debut in the U.S. on 4 June.