Margot Robbie wanted Gal Gadot to play a Barbie in upcoming movie

Margot Robbie wanted to cast Gal Gadot as one of the Barbies in her upcoming Barbie movie.

The Australian actress, who produced the film, plays the main Barbie in the movie alongside Dua Lipa, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, and Hari Nef as different variations of the iconic Mattel doll.

In a cover interview with Vogue magazine, Robbie revealed that she wanted to cast the Wonder Woman star as one of the Barbies but she was unavailable at the time.

"Gal Gadot is Barbie energy," Robbie explained. "Because Gal Gadot is so impossibly beautiful, but you don't hate her for being that beautiful because she's so genuinely sincere, and she's so enthusiastically kind, that it's almost dorky. It's like right before being a dork."

Gadot posted a screengrab of an article about Robbie's comments on her Instagram Stories and indicated that she would be keen to appear in future Barbie movies.

"I'm in for the next one sister!" Gadot wrote on Wednesday. "Can't wait to watch it!"

Robbie stars in the film alongside Ryan Gosling as Ken, while Kingsley Ben-Adir, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, and John Cena play different variations of the male doll.

Barbie, directed by Greta Gerwig from a script by Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, will be released in cinemas on 21 July.