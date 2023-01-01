Kathleen Kennedy hints at more Indiana Jones stories

Kathleen Kennedy believes that the 'Indiana Jones' franchise could continue without Harrison Ford.

The 80-year-old actor will play the heroic archaeologist for the final time in 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' but the Lucasfilm president did not rule out future adventures without the star.

Speaking on the Dagobah Dispatch podcast, Kathleen said: "It's Harrison's last entry. That's how we look at the Indy franchise. I mean, truthfully, right now, if we were to do anything, it might be in serious television down the road, but we're not doing anything to replace Indiana Jones. That is it."

Ford has stated numerous times that the movie is his final bow as Indy and Kennedy has assured fans that the character will not be recast.

She explained: "There are five movies that Harrison Ford did. And Harrison is so specific and so unique to creating this role. We just, Steven (Spielberg) agrees, we just wouldn't do that."

Harrison has played Indy since the launch of the franchise in 1981 and relished the opportunity of one final outing as the hero in the new flick.

He told The Hollywood Reporter: "I’d always wanted a final chapter in the story.

"We first started thinking about it quite a few years ago. My ambition - all of our ambition - was to come up with a story that dealt with the reality of his age because he was such a physical character.

"I wanted to see him diminished and revivified by whatever the storyline was and by whoever the characters were. And when we got the story that felt right to everybody, then we went ahead."