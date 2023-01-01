Rose Byrne 'definitely' plans to marry Bobby Cannavale

Rose Byrne has dished on her plans to marry Bobby Cannavale.

While speaking to People for an interview published on Wednesday, the Platonic star was asked whether she would like to eventually tie the knot with the Boardwalk Empire actor.

"I'm more married to him than anybody I've ever been with my whole life," Rose told the outlet. "Definitely something that we will do... We'll get around to it."

The couple met through mutual friends in 2012 and publicly confirmed their romance in 2013. They share two sons; Rocco, seven, and five-year-old Raphael.

And while Rose insisted she "absolutely" planned on marrying Bobby, "scheduling" made it difficult.

Calling marriage ceremonies "very moving", the Australian actress exclaimed, "I love going to weddings... I've been a bridesmaid twice, I loved it. Everyone else is so over being a bridesmaid and I'm like, I loved it. I found it so entertaining."

Elsewhere in her interview, Rose gushed over being able to make movies with Bobby. She noted that their "collaborations are always fun" because the 53-year-old is "a true artist".

Bobby and Rose, 43, have appeared in six films together, including the upcoming Inappropriate Behaviour, which was directed by Tony Goldwyn and also features Robert De Niro.

"I love working with him," Rose asserted of her partner. "I was a fan of his work before we were friends before we were together. And so, it felt very seamless to do. I hope we get to work together again."