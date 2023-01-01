Jack Quaid cast in Companion

Jack Quaid is to star in the sci-fi thriller 'Companion'.



'The Boys' actor will feature in the movie from the team behind last year's successful horror film 'Barbarian'.



Drew Hancock has written the script and will make his directorial debut on the film but the plot points are being kept quiet.



Zach Creeger, who wrote and directed 'Barbarian', is to produce the movie alongside Raphael Margules and J.D. Lifshitz of BoulderLight Pictures.



'Companion' was acquired by New Line in a competitive auction at the beginning of the year and Cregger was initially due to direct before deciding to focus on his own script 'Weapons'.



Jack – the son of Hollywood stars Dennis Quaid and Meg Ryan – also features in the all-star cast of Christopher Nolan's film 'Oppenheimer'.



The movie will star Cillian Murphy in the title role of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the scientist in charge of the Manhattan Project that led to the invention of the atomic bomb.



Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Florence Pugh, Rami Malek and Josh Hartnett are also starring in the film and Quaid reflected on the "incredible experience" of being in the flick.



The 31-year-old star recalled: "Shooting that was such an incredible experience. Like, I'm like a blip in that movie, but it was just so incredible to sit there and watch true masters do what they do.



"Like, to watch Chris work, watch the cast work, like, it's such a murderer's row of incredible actors that I just got to see do their thing, and feel so lucky that I got to just take that in and hopefully learn from it.



"I don't know. I still don't believe that I'm in that movie, either."