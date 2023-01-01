Hunter Schafer starring in Mother Mary

Hunter Schafer has joined the cast of 'Mother Mary'.

The 'Euphoria' star has closed a deal to feature opposite Anne Hathaway and Michaela Coel in David Lowery's latest movie.

The forthcoming film is described as an "epic pop melodrama" that follows a musician (Hathaway) and her relationship with an iconic fashion designer (Coel).

Sources have told Deadline that Schafer will play the role of Hilda, the assistant of Coel's designer Sam.

'Mother Mary' will be filmed in Germany and is being funded by Film – und Medienstiftung NRW and the DFFF.

Bleachers frontman Jack Antonoff – who regularly works with Taylor Swift – and Charli XCX are to write and produce original songs for the project and the score has been composed by Daniel Hart.

Meanwhile, Anne recently explained how she has been able to enjoy life "differently" since overcoming her anxiety and can now relax at glitzy events.

The 'Devil Wears Prada' star said: "I'm so lucky that my life has always been very, very full and fortunate. But I'm in a place where I'm able to enjoy it differently.

"I used to come to these things and I would truly tremble. I would be so anxious, I really would.

"It is a little sad that I was able to be in all those wonderful places and the only thing I could feel was scared."

The 40-year-old actress added: "I don't know, I'm just living life a little differently now and I'm enjoying it. I'm so focused and connected to my gratitude, to be in a place this wonderful."