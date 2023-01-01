Matthew Rhys recalls how Keri Russell romance was exposed by bag theft

Matthew Rhys has recalled how his romance with Keri Russell was exposed as the result of a backpack theft.



During a recent interview for the SmartLess podcast, the Welsh actor was asked by co-hosts Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett how he and his The Americans co-star revealed they were dating to their fellow cast and crew members.



Accordingly, Matthew recounted how he was staying at Keri's home in New York one night when a thief broke in and stole his backpack.



"The robbers grabbed my backpack, shoved it full of her stuff," he recounted.



But while police officers quickly caught the culprit, Matthew and Keri weren't so thrilled with the district attorney's plan to return the belongings to the former Felicity actress on the set of the TV show.



"They catch them and the D.A. said, 'I'll tell you what, we would love to return your belongings onset with a photographer to Keri.' She wasn't wild about the idea, tried to put it off," the 48-year-old continued. "NYPD come on set with a photographer and they're holding up my bag and one of the young P.A.s went, 'Wait, that's not Keri's bag, that's Matthew's bag.' As I'm running, going (in my mind), 'Shut the f**k up!'"



He concluded: "And that's how the crew kind of found out."



Matthew and Keri have been in a relationship since 2014 and share a son named Sam.