Vin Diesel respected Jason Momoa's 'weird and bold' choices on Fast X set

Vin Diesel and director Louis Leterrier respected and supported Jason Momoa's "quirky" choices for his Fast X villain character.

The Aquaman actor joined the tenth instalment in the Fast and Furious franchise as Dante Reyes, an androgynous villain with a penchant for nail polish and jewellery.

In an interview with Men's Health magazine, Momoa explained that the franchise's longtime lead Diesel and new director Leterrier gave him the space to make "weird and bold" decisions as the oddball character.

"If I did something quirky that Louis really liked, he would be like, 'Oh, can you do that again?' No director has ever really asked me to do that," he shared.

Leterrier added, "Jason brings the humour, the panache, so much pink, purple, and fuchsia, beautiful silk, and he's not afraid to improvise and take risks. He's also a fantastic action actor - he will perform all his stunts, he will ride his bikes, he will drive his cars, he will sing his own songs. He's just a force."

Momoa got the opportunity to show off his motorcycle skills during the film's high-octane action setpiece in Rome, Italy.

"I had an amazing stunt double, Joe (Bucaro), and he did some cool stuff that would kill me," he acknowledged. "But the other half of the time, I'm riding at top speed through Rome - that's me. I couldn't believe Louis let me do it. He was like, 'Wow, that guy really looks like Jason?' They're like, 'That was Jason.' And he's like, 'Are we insured to let him do that?' And they're like, 'He just does this in his normal life-that's what he does.' It was surreal, dude. C'mon, bro."

Fast X is in cinemas now.