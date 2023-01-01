Bella Thorne engaged

Bella Thorne is set to wed.



Over the weekend, the actress/writer took to Instagram to announce that she is engaged to entrepreneur Mark Emms.



As part of a slideshow of images of the happy couple, Bella included a snap in which she is seen posing with an enormous emerald-cut diamond engagement ring on display.



"my love," she wrote in the caption.



In a comment to Vogue.com, the Famous in Love star also shared that she met Mark at Cara Delevingne's birthday party in Ibiza, Spain last year.



"It was love at first sight as the sun rose," the 25-year-old recalled.



And Bella is already thinking about what she might wear on her big day.



"Every bride does not need one gown but four!" she exclaimed.



Previously, the actress was in a relationship with Italian singer Benjamin Mascolo.