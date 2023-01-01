John Stamos was 'angry' with Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen for skipping Fuller House

John Stamos was initially "angry" with Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen for declining to appear on Fuller House.

During a recent interview for the And That's What You REALLY Missed podcast, Kevin McHale and Jenna Ushkowitz asked their former Glee co-star whether he had kept in touch with the sisters - who shared the part of Michelle Tanner - after the sitcom wrapped in 1995.

John noted that he didn't see much of the Olsen twins, though their onscreen father Bob Saget was "instrumental" in keeping the cast together for many years.

"When the twins moved to New York... we didn't really see them much. I mean, we stayed in touch a little bit, but Bob really did. You hear rumours... 'Oh, they hated their childhood,' or 'They hated being on the show' or whatever," he said, before recalling how he was briefly annoyed at Mary-Kate and Ashley for rejecting an opportunity to appear on the 2016 Netflix reboot. "When I did Fuller House, they didn't want to come back and I was angry for a minute and that got out. But they said, 'We loved our childhood. We loved being with you. We miss Bob.'"

While John, Bob, and other Full House castmates such as Candace Cameron Bure and Jodie Sweetin reprised their roles for Fuller House, the Olsen twins opted not to participate due to their commitments to their fashion company.

And ruling out any tension, the actor shared that the twins even visited his home and "brought a pork chop and sage" as a gift following Bob's death at the age of 65 in January 2022.

"I don't know why (they chose to bring food), but thank you? It was a frozen pork chop, so that was really nice. So, we stayed very close," the 59-year-old added.