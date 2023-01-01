Jay Leno is not considering retirement

Jay Leno has assured fans that he has no plans to stop working.



While speaking to Page Six at the Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge premiere in California, the 73-year-old comedian insisted that despite his recent motorcycle and car fire accidents, he did not want to retire "unless I have a stroke".



Jay explained that "you slow down" after retiring, so he was putting it off.



He concluded, "That's when you retire - when you have your stroke."



Last November, Jay sustained "serious burns" to his hands, chest, and face from a fire that erupted in his garage in Los Angeles. Two months later, he broke several bones in a motorcycle accident.



"Look, I've been extremely lucky in my life, you know, and even though the accidents weren't fun, I was still pretty lucky. I didn't lose an eye, I'm not horribly disfigured," he told Fox News later at the Hot Wheels event. "Just regular disfigured."



The former Tonight Show host has been scheduled to make several stand-up appearances over the summer.