Pedro Pascal got eye infection from Game of Thrones fan

Pedro Pascal caught an eye infection by posing for a photo with a Game of Thrones fan.



During an appearance on The Hollywood Reporter's recent Actor Roundtable, The Last of Us star recalled fan reactions to his breakout role as Oberyn Martell in Game of Thrones.



After his character was killed in the show by having his eyes gouged out and his skull crushed, fans began to pose with Pedro in photos recreating the gruesome death scene.



"I remember, earlier on, because of Game of Thrones and the way my character died - speaking of touching - people were super into taking selfies with their thumbs in my eyes," the actor responded to a question on most memorable interactions with fans. "At first, I was so earnest and happy about the success of the character in the show, I'd let them!"



He added, "And then I remember getting a bit of an eye infection."



Elsewhere in the interview, Pedro discussed the "daddy narrative" that has developed around him on social media and admitted, "I am having fun with it."



He explained, "It seems a little role-related. There was a period where the Mandalorian is very daddy to baby Grogu, and Joel is very daddy to Ellie (in The Last of Us)."