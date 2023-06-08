Johnny Depp forced to postpone Hollywood Vampires shows due to injury

Hollywood Vampires have been forced to reschedule their upcoming shows while Johnny Depp recovers from an ankle injury.



The 59-year-old actor took to Instagram on Monday to announce that he had fractured his ankle and was unable to perform in the U.S. this week.



"My Dear Friends, I am very sorry to say that I have fractured my ankle, which is a drag!!! It began as a hairline break but somewhere between Cannes and the Royal Albert Hall, it got worse rather than better," he wrote.



The Pirates of the Caribbean actor explained that he has been told by medical professionals to "avoid any and all activity" and is currently "unable to travel".



"To that end, the guys and I are very sorry to miss you in New Hampshire, Boston and New York but fear not, I promise we will bring an amazing show to all of you in Europe and bring our absolute best to the East Coast later this summer and make it up to all those who have paid for shows!!!" he continued. "Again, sincerest apologies. All my love and respect."



The band as a whole also posted a statement on Instagram and explained that Depp was "resting up" so he can be ready for the European tour.



The group, made up of Depp, Alice Cooper, Joe Perry and Tommy Henriksen, are scheduled to begin their European trek on 8 June in Bucharest, Romania and end on 23 July in Wolfsburg, Germany.



The three postponed U.S. shows have been rescheduled to late July.