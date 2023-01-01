Brian Cox thanks Succession cast and crew for 'the greatest work experience ever'

Brian Cox has thanked the cast and crew of Succession in a farewell message.

Following the series finale on Sunday, the show's star thanked the cast and crew on his Instagram Stories.

"We have now come to the end. And what has been, in my career, certainly the greatest work experience ever," Brian wrote on Monday. "The harmony between crew and cast was truly amazing. It was on it's (sic) way to become a great series but the Love and commitment from crew to cast and writers, made it memorable."

He concluded, "I would like to thank all of us in the making and creating of this show from the very bottom of my heart."

Cox added Nicholas Britell's Succession theme to this post and tagged co-stars such as Sarah Snook, Nicholas Braun, J. Smith-Cameron, and Arian Moayed.

In the series, the 76-year-old actor played patriarch Logan Roy, who died in the third episode of its final season.

During an interview on BBC Two's Amol Rajan Interviews last week, Cox admitted he thought Logan had been killed off "too early" in the season.

"I was fine with it ultimately, but I did feel a little bit rejected," he confessed. "You know, I felt a little bit, oh, all the work I've done and finally I'm going to, you know, end up as an ear on a carpet of a plane."

While Cox acknowledged that Logan's death was handled "in a pretty brilliant way", he looked on it "wrongly, as a form of rejection".