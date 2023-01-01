Rosario Dawson recalls 'intense' lightsaber training for Star Wars series

Rosario Dawson has detailed her "pretty intense" lightsaber training for the new Star Wars series, Ahsoka.

Speaking on the Dagobah Dispatch podcast, the 44-year-old actor revealed the amount of work she put into mastering her character's trademark double-saber technique.

"Doing two hours a day, seven days a week, was pretty intense," she admitted. "And then you add on when we were actually filming and doing these different battles and having to continue studying it."

Rosario added that because Ahsoka is ambidextrous, it took months of training before something "clicked" for her.

"There was definitely a moment a few months into the training where I just felt it land in my body in a way. I remember when it clicked in where I really felt grounded in her and some of the stuff started feeling more familiar and seamless," she described. "That's when I really felt like I locked into Ahsoka."

The Sin City actress also expressed her gratitude to her stunt team, including stunt coordinator Ming Qiu, for guiding her through the training.

"I was grateful for the team of people that we have. And to have someone like Ming, who actually started nodding and going, 'Okay, this can work...'" Rosario gushed. "When she said, 'This one did not make my eyes hurt,' that was the first compliment that I got, and I think I cried. It took a lot of effort on our part to make look easy, and that felt really remarkable because of that discerning eye."

Ahsoka has been set for release in August 2023.