Benedict Cumberbatch threatened by knife-wielding trespasser

Benedict Cumberbatch and his family were at home when a knife-wielding trespasser recently launched an attack on their property.



Former chef Jack Bissell kicked open the iron gate to access the front garden of the Sherlock actor's north London mansion, pulled out one of the family's plants and smashed it against the garden wall while screaming abuse.



According to the Daily Mail, the 35-year-old then spat at the intercom and ripped it off the wall with a fish knife while yelling threats.



"I know you've moved here, I hope it burns down," he said, a court heard.



The Doctor Strange star was at home at the time with his wife Sophie Hunter and their three children.



Before attacking the British actor's home, prosecutors alleged that Bissell went into a shop and told the shopkeeper that he was going to break into Cumberbatch's house and burn it down.



Bissell fled the scene after the incident but was later arrested after police officers found his DNA on the intercom.



The chef, who has not explained the reason for the attack, pleaded guilty to criminal damage at Wood Green Crown Court earlier this month and was fined $310 (£250).



He was also slapped with a three-year restraining order banning him from going near Cumberbatch and his family.



Bissell entered his plea and was sentenced on 10 May, but details of the case were first reported on Monday after restrictions were challenged by the publication.