Clive Davis working on new documentary

Record executive Clive Davis is reportedly working on a documentary about his annual pre-Grammys party.

According to Page Six, the Arista Records founder screened a twelve-minute trailer for the documentary, tentatively titled The Greatest Party Ever, at his annual Memorial Day weekend soiree in his estate in Pound Ridge, New York over the weekend.

Whitney Houston, one of Davis' protégés, reportedly appeared in the trailer. The iconic singer planned on attending her mentor's 2012 pre-Grammy party but she was found unresponsive in her hotel bathtub and pronounced dead hours before the event.

An insider, who allegedly watched the trailer in Davis' private theatre at the soiree, described the footage as "extraordinary" and told Page Six that several guests shed tears during the segment on Houston.

The Greatest Party Ever will reportedly be directed by Rob Ford and produced by Jesse Collins. It is expected to feature highlights and performances from the last 50 years of Davis' pre-Grammy celebrations.

Davis has been the subject of a documentary before. Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives, which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2017, celebrated his life and career and his contribution to the music industry.