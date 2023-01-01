Kate Beckinsale responds to plastic surgery accusations

Kate Beckinsale has politely responded to comments from fans accusing her undergoing plastic surgery.

The 49-year-old, who recently attended the Cannes Film Festival, responded to a comment on Instagram accusing her of getting plastic surgery.

Under a photo the actress posted of herself at the film festival, one fan stated, "please tell me you had a facelift because it's not possible to be this gorgeous at 50."

The Underworld actress then politely responded, "No threads no thread lift no Botox no laser no nose job no filler."

She continued, "I do have facials with prp (Platelet Rich Plasma) to boost collagen and micro current for skin tightening and oxygen. I probably would try laser but I'm a bit scared. Haven't so far".

Another fan commented, "Lol why do Celebrities have to deny their face procedures? Just don't lie about it ..she still looks great!"

The actress replied, "I haven't had a facelift or filler or Botox. I'm not lying and I don't have to accept people accusing me of things I haven't done."

Elsewhere in the comments, Kate responded to a user accusing her of denying getting "Botox or fillers" by revealing that she cannot get these procedures done due to a medical condition.

"I actually can't, I have a condition called mast cell activation syndrome which is actually a massive daily struggle and means I react to hundreds of things badly," she insisted. "Can't take the risk."