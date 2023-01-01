Alec Baldwin undergoes hip replacement surgery

Alec Baldwin is recovering after undergoing hip replacement surgery.

In a Tuesday Instagram post, Hilaria Baldwin revealed that her husband was recovering from hip replacement surgery. She shared a photo of herself and Alec in hospital, with the actor in bed wearing a hospital gown.

"Alec got a new hip today…it was a long time necessary," Hilaria captioned the post. "We have been through so much together…as your partner and as you heal, I want so very much for you to leave this very intense chronic pain chapter behind and improve your quality of life."

In addition to his "chronic pain", the past 19 months have been difficult for Alec and his family. In October 2021, cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed after his prop firearm discharged during a rehearsal on the set of the movie Rust. He was charged with involuntary manslaughter in January over her death but they were dropped by prosecutors in April.

Concluding her post, Hilaria thanked the doctors and "the other amazing people who so generously are bringing him safely through this".

In the comments, Alec, 65, wrote, "And you. Thanks to you."

The 30 Rock actor completed production on Rust earlier this month. While the criminal charges have been dropped, several civil lawsuits related to the incident remain ongoing.