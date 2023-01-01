John Beasley dies aged 79

Actor John Beasley has died at the age of 79.

In a Tuesday Facebook post, the Everwood star's son Mike announced that Beasley had passed away.

"Man... you know this is a part of life... but that doesn't make it any easier," Mike wrote. "I lost my best friend today. They say you shouldn't ever meet your heroes because they don't turn out to be who you thought they were. That is so wrong. My hero was my father."

He concluded, "Thank you for everything. I hope I made you proud. Love you more."

Beasley's other son, Tyrone, told The Hollywood Reporter that the actor died in a hospital in his hometown of Omaha, Nebraska. He had been undergoing tests on his liver before taking an unexpected turn for the worst.

Beasley didn't begin acting until his 40s. His first screen credits were in the TV show Brewster Place in 1990 and the 1991 movie V.I. Warshawski.

His first main role in a television series was as school bus driver Irv Harper in Everwood, which ran from 2002 to 2006. Later, he became known for his role as Barton Ballentine in The Soul Man, which was on air between 2012 and 2016.

Beasley's other movie credits included Rudy, The Apostle, The Mighty Ducks, The Sum of All Fears, and Walking Tall.

As well as Mike and Tyrone, Beasley is survived by his wife Judy, daughter-in-law Katie, and grandchildren Evan, Miles, Olivia, Mika, Darius, and Malik Beasley.