Kumail Nanjiani and Mandy Moore to star in Thread: An Insidious Tale

Kumail Nanjiani and Mandy Moore have been cast in 'Thread: An Insidious Tale'.

The pair are attached to star in the latest movie in the 'Insidious' horror universe from Screen Gems, Blumhouse and James Wan's Atomic Monster.

'Thread' is the sixth installment in the franchise - which looks at ordinary people caught up with demonic entities - but serves as a spin-off project rather than a continuation of the series.

The plot centres on a husband and wife (Nanjiani and Moore) who enlist the help of a spell to travel back in time and prevent the death of their young daughter.

As expected, the consequences turn out to be severe.

The 'Insidious' franchise launched back in 2011 and has grossed more than $542 million in total at the box office with the fifth movie 'Insidious: The Red Door' slated for release in July.

Kumail played the role of Kingo in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movie 'Eternals' but suggested that legendary directors Quentin Tarantino and Martin Scorsese had earned the right to criticise the superhero blockbusters.

The 45-year-old star said: "I obviously love the movies Tarantino makes or Scorsese makes, and I may disagree with Scorsese’s opinion on superhero movies, but I mean, who else has earned the right to have an opinion?"

In 2019, Scorsese compared Marvel flicks to "theme parks" and insisted that they are "not cinema" and Kumail finds it "strange" that people got so offended by the filmmaker's comments.

He told Esquire magazine: "If Scorsese hasn’t earned the right to have an opinion on movies, then none of us should have an opinion on movies. It’s so strange that people get upset about it."