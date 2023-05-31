Indiana Jones immortalised with bronze Leicester Square statue

Indiana Jones is to be immortalised with a bronze statue in Leicester Square this summer.

Harrison Ford's archaeologist is often regarded as one of the greatest movie characters in history and becomes the latest addition to the 'Scenes of the Square' statue trail.

To celebrate Indy's return in 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny', which will be released in UK cinemas on June 28, the statue will bring to life the moment when he first donned the whip and fedora in the 1981 film 'Raiders of the Lost Ark'.

Indy will become the jewel in the crown of the Leicester Square attraction as he joins the likes of Harry Potter, Batman and Mary Poppins on the popular free London entertainment trail.

The addition of the new statue was announced on Wednesday (31.05.23) to coincide with a celebration of the Steven Spielberg and George Lucas picture 'Raiders of the Lost Ark' with a special screening at the Vue cinema in Leicester Square to mark the arrival of the 'Indiana Jones' collection on Disney+.

The statue has been teased with a mysterious crate labelled 'PROPERTY OF DR. H JONES', mirroring the wooden case containing the Ark of the Covenant from the original Indy movie alongside the character's signature whip and fedora.

Mark Williams, Director of Destination for Heart of London Business Alliance, said: "We are beyond thrilled to welcome Indiana Jones to the Scenes in the Square trail, honouring the character’s major part in cinema history since 1981 and cementing Harrison Ford’s status as a movie icon.

"The dynamic statue trail is a true celebration of entertainment and there are few more worthy inclusions than the legendary Indiana Jones. Taking pride of place on Leicester Square’s bustling north terrace, Indy promises to be a hugely popular addition to the Square that is soon to host its third Indiana Jones premiere, further cementing his legacy in movie history.”