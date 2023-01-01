Tan France welcomes second baby via surrogate

Tan France has welcomed his second baby via surrogate.

The Queer Eye star announced the arrival of his second baby with husband Rob France via Instagram on Tuesday by sharing a sweet photo of him and Rob holding their newborn, Isaac, and eldest son, Ismail.

Tan captioned the family photo, "Welcome baby boy #2, Isaac France, born this past weekend. He completes our little family perfectly."

He added, "And a huge thank you to our incredible warrior of a surrogate, for giving us the greatest gift one could ever give."

The comment section under the post was quickly flooded with congratulations from Tan's Queer Eye co-stars, with Karamo Brown posting, "So happy for the world to meet your new beautiful baby!!! What a blessed family!"

Jonathan Van Ness commented, "Awee Tannay!!!! Cutest family," and Bobby Berk added, "My babies havin babies (sic)."

Later, Tan reposted the photo on his Instagram Story and wrote, "Welcome Isaac France into the world. Our perfect baby boy #2."

The 40-year-old fashion expert announced that he and Rob were expecting their second child via surrogate in April. He gushed, "We are so excited to grow our family with the help of our wonderful surrogate."

The couple, who got married in 2007, welcomed their first child in July 2021.