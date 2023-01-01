Harrison Ford admits he could 'be a better parent'

Harrison Ford has reflected on being a parent.

The award-winning actor recently sat down for an interview with Esquire for a cover story, where the 80-year-old admitted that he could “probably be a better parent" if he had a “less successful” career.

The Indiana Jones star told the publication, “Certainly the more constant gardener is the better parent. I’ve been out of town, up my own a**, for most of my life.”

Harrison stated that he accepted and owns his “flaws and failures,” however, he revealed that he will not go to therapy, despite his wife, Calista Flockhart, encouraging him to do so.

“I do take my mental health seriously,” the father of five told Esquire. “I was trying to say, as I explained to her: It’s that I accommodate all of the flaws that people go to psychiatrists to accommodate because I accept my flaws.”

The Star Wars star and Calista, 58, adopted son Liam, 22, after they tied the knot in 2010.

The actor also shares sons Benjamin, 55, and Willard, 54, with ex-wife Mary Marquardt. He also shares a son, Malcolm, 35, and a daughter, Georgia, 32, with late screenwriter Melissa Mathison.