Ryan Gosling responds to claims he's too old to play Ken in Barbie movie

Ryan Gosling has addressed comments suggesting he is too old to play Ken in the new Barbie film.

The Canadian actor sat down for an interview with GQ and responded to comments suggesting he is too old to play Barbie's air-headed love interest, Ken.

The 42-year-old told the publication, "I would say, you know, if people don't want to play with my Ken, there are many other Kens to play with. It's funny, this kind of clutching-your-pearls idea of, like, #notmyken. Like you ever thought about Ken before this?"

The La La Land star then explained that Ken is simply a character who exists to go to the beach and be Barbie's partner.

"And everyone was fine with that, for him to have a job that is nothing," he humorously stated. "But suddenly, it's like, 'No, we've cared about Ken this whole time.' No, you didn't. You never did. You never cared. Barbie never f**ked with Ken. That's the point. If you ever really cared about Ken, you would know that nobody cared about Ken. So your hypocrisy is exposed. This is why his story must be told."

The actor then laughed and said, "I care about this dude now. I'm like his representative. 'Ken couldn't show up to receive this award, so I'm here to accept it for him.'"

The film, which premieres in cinemas on 21 July, will include various incarnations of the Ken doll played by several other actors, including Ncuti Gatwa, Scott Evans, and Simu Liu.