Kim Cattrall to reprise Sex and the City character in And Just Like That...

Kim Cattrall will make a cameo appearance as her Sex and the City character in And Just Like That...

Sources told Variety that the actress filmed an appearance on 22 March in New York City and it will air during the series finale of the upcoming second season.

According to the insiders, Cattrall shot her dialogue without the presence of her former co-stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon or And Just Like That... showrunner Michael Patrick King.

Representatives for the Max streaming platform confirmed to People on Wednesday that the 66-year-old actress will have a cameo in season two.

According to Variety's report, Samantha will have a conversation over the phone with Parker's Carrie Bradshaw.

In the first series of the revival show, Carrie and Samantha, who had moved to London, exchanged text messages and made a plan to meet up.

Cattrall played Samantha Jones in the original series between 1998 and 2004 and in the two follow-up movies.

She famously decided to step away from a planned third film and a public feud with Parker ensued. Cattrall wasn't approached to appear in And Just Like That... as she had made it clear that she was finished playing the iconic character.

Variety reports that Casey Bloys, the chairman and CEO of HBO and Max content, approached Cattrall about making a cameo.

The second season of And Just Like That... premieres on 22 June.