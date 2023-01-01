Armie Hammer 'grateful' to have name 'cleared' following sexual assault investigation

Armie Hammer is "grateful" to the Los Angeles District Attorney for deciding not to charge him following its two-year investigation into sexual assault allegations.

A representative for the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced on Wednesday that the Call Me By Your Name actor would not face sexual assault charges after a two-year investigation.

Responding to their decision, Hammer wrote on Instagram, "I am very grateful to the District Attorney for conducting a thorough investigation and coming to the conclusion that I have stood by this entire time, that no crime was committed. I look forward to beginning what will be a long, difficult process of putting my life back together now that my name is cleared."

In the caption, he added, "I would like to say a very special thank you to all of the people who have helped me get through this time. Onwards and upwards."

Los Angeles police launched an investigation into Hammer in March 2021 after a woman named Effie accused the 36-year-old of raping her in 2017 during a four-year affair in which he allegedly abused her "mentally, emotionally and sexually".

On Wednesday, Tiffiny Blacknell, Director of Communications for DA George Gascón, explained that prosecutors conducted an "extremely thorough review" into the allegations, but found "insufficient evidence" to charge Hammer.

"Sexual assault cases are often difficult to prove, which is why we assign our most experienced prosecutors to review them. In this case, those prosecutors conducted an extremely thorough review, but determined that at this time, there is insufficient evidence to charge Mr. Hammer with a crime," she said in a statement.

"Due to the complexity of the relationship and inability to prove a non-consensual, forcible sexual encounter we are unable to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt."

Effie told Page Six on Wednesday that she was "disappointed" by the decision, and added, "I felt a duty to speak out and file a report in order to try to hold Armie accountable for all the harm and trauma he has caused me and in order to protect other women from experiencing similar abuse."

In January 2021, Hammer was accused of sexual misconduct and sending women disturbing messages centred around BDSM and cannibalistic fetishism. He was subsequently dropped from multiple projects.

In February 2023, The Social Network actor admitted to being emotionally abusive towards former partners but insisted he obtained consent during his sexual encounters.