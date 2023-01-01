Channing Tatum confirms he's 'done' with Magic Mike franchise

Channing Tatum has confirmed he is "done" with the Magic Mike movie franchise.

The 21 Jump Street actor made his debut as male stripper Mike Lane in 2012's Magic Mike and reprised the role for the third and final time in Magic Mike's Last Dance, which was released earlier this year.

In an interview with People, Tatum confirmed that he has no interest in making more instalments in the popular franchise.

"I am done. We did it all," he stated. "We chewed all the meat off the bone on that one. There's nothing left to do."

However, he joked that he might make a comeback as Mike when he's much, much older.

"That would be the only thing I would come back for, 'Grumpy Old Strippers,'" Tatum laughed. "Like 'Grumpy Old Men: Septuagenarian Strippers.'"

Before Magic Mike's Last Dance was released, the 43-year-old admitted it was very difficult to achieve Mike's buff physique, noting that it was "not natural" and "you have to starve yourself".

Earlier this week, the Step Up actor mentioned the franchise when he told Forbes that he feared the ever-changing movie industry was becoming more focused on "product" than "good storytelling".

"We made Magic Mike 2 for $12 million and they spent $60-$70 million to sell it," he shared. "So, we're spending exponentially more money to sell a movie than actually make the thing for you. That should be the other way around. We could be spending the money on the thing that the viewer is actually going to get to see and now it's just who can create the most noise to break through the cataclysmic wave of content coming out every single day."