Bam Margera's estranged wife asks for $15,000 in monthly child support

Bam Margera's estranged wife Nicole Boyd has filed a request asking him to pay $15,000 (£12,000) per month in child support.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ on Wednesday, the Jackass star's estranged wife asked for the amount to help her raise their five-year-old son, Phoenix.

The model argued in the documents that Margera was worth $55 million (£44 million), while she earned less than $4,000 (£3,000) per month.

She added that the television personality should also cover her attorneys' fees of at least $50,000 (£40,000). Though the filing mentioned additional spousal support, no dollar amount was specified.

Boyd's recent filing also included a request for sole physical and legal custody over Phoenix. However, Boyd stated that she was open to allowing Margera supervised visits if he completed drug and alcohol rehabilitation programmes first.

The influencer first filed for legal separation from Margera in February this year, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split. Her attorney later claimed that she had observed the skateboarder behaving "inappropriately" while interacting with Phoenix.

Margera and Boyd married in 2013.