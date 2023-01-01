Sergio Calderón dies aged 77

Mexican character actor Sergio Calderón has died at the age of 77.

A spokesman for Calderón's family announced that the Pirates of the Caribbean actor died of natural causes on Wednesday in a hospital in Los Angeles. He was surrounded by his loved ones.

The Mexican actor enjoyed a film and TV career spanning six decades and starred in more than 40 Hollywood movies.

He was best known for playing Captain Eduardo Vallenueva, the Pirate Lord of the Adriatic Sea, in 2007's Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End, and the "head on a stick" held by an alien in 1997's Men in Black, starring Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones.

Calderón made his movie debut in 1970 with The Bridge in the Jungle and went on to appear in films such as The In-Laws, Duck, You Sucker!, Under the Volcano, The Ruins, The Missing, and Little Fockers.

On television, he also appeared in shows such as The A-Team, Better Things, and The Resort.

Calderón is survived by his wife, Karen Dakin; children Patrick Calderón-Dakin and Johanna Calderón-Dakin, son-in-law Raaj; and grandchildren Krishnaavi, Emiliano and Victoria.