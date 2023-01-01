Tyler Posey engaged

Tyler Posey is engaged to marry his girlfriend Phem.



The Teen Wolf star popped the question to the singer earlier this year during a romantic walk along the beach in Cambria, California, where they spend every Valentine's Day.



"It was just us alone on the beach. I should've known when he propped his phone up on a rock to film that something was up... but I had no idea," Phem told People.



The 31-year-old actor, who designed the ring himself, added, "It was a total surprise. All my friends and loved ones kept it a secret and I designed the ring without her knowing, so I'm very grateful she likes it!"



Reflecting on how their relationship has evolved since the proposal, Tyler noted, "The love felt deeper and just more confident and settled in. I imagine it'll grow even more when we get married."



Tyler and Phem began dating in 2020 after producer John Feldmann put them together to write music, and now they are planning to tie the knot in an intimate ceremony in October.



"We're keeping it close to home and getting married at a very special place that means a lot to us," he shared. "We want a fairly intimate wedding. Or at least the ceremony but the reception will be the dance party everyone can join."