Kourtney Kardashian felt 'pressure' from Kim Kardashian to start business

Kourtney Kardashian felt "pressure" from Kim Kardashian to start a business.



During the most recent episode of The Kardashians, the 44-year-old reality star opened up about feeling pressured to start a business by her sister, the founder of SKIMS.



Kourtney shared that she had had a business idea for her vitamin and supplement brand Lemme for over five years before it finally became a reality when she launched it last year.



Discussing her new venture, Kourtney shared, "I think it was the pressure, mostly from Kim, like, 'What's your business?' I have my thing and then it's like, well what's yours?"



Kourtney added that there are only 18 months between her and her sister so they grew up feeling competitive with one another, and while Kourtney believes she has let that side go, she's "not sure (Kim) has".



"I like to rage against the machine and just not do what everyone's asking of me or expecting of me," Kourtney said, before adding in a confessional: "I felt true to myself, taking my time, and not just rushing it just to get it out or on someone else's agenda. Timing is everything. Being in a happy, healthy relationship was a big part of it."



Kourtney, who is married to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, believes that she has created a venture that her three children "can be proud of and be a part of".



The Kardashians airs on Hulu/Disney+ on Thursdays.