Shay Mitchell will 'never say never' about marrying Matte Babel

Shay Mitchell has explained why she isn't planning to marry her partner Matte Babel.



During a Wednesday appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, the Pretty Little Liars star told host Alex Cooper that she wasn't interested in marrying her boyfriend.



"I will never like, never say never about anything," she explained, reports E! News. "I just was never that girl that like, who had a Pinterest board of her wedding. And my parents have been married for like 38, maybe even 40 years, and they've had an amazing relationship, but it just wasn't something that I wanted."



She added, "I didn't feel that a piece of paper and a big celebration and a ring would, like, justify my love."



Although traditional marriage may not be on the cards, the 36-year-old has an idea for another way to celebrate their relationship.



"I'd love to have a commitment ceremony, maybe in like 10 years," she shared. "I could look at him and be like, 'Hey, we should have a celebration because we just did that. Look at our girls were like in high school and like, we crushed it. We went through storms and we are here and we are standing. And we're like high five, because we just did that.'"



Shay first met Matte when she was 19 years old, but they didn't start a committed relationship until 2017. They welcomed daughters Atlas Noa in October 2019 and Rome in May 2022.