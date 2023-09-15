Jared Leto claims he hasn't cried in nearly two decades

Jared Leto claims that he hasn't cried in "about 17 years".

On Wednesday the actor and musician appeared as a co-host on the Jo Whiley show on Radio 2, where he shared the interesting fact.

"I haven't cried in about 17 years, the last time was because I stubbed my toe," the 51-year-old revealed.

When he was asked why, the Morbius star answered, "I'm just like a lizard. I don't think my tear ducts work properly. Maybe I shed them all in Requiem for a Dream or something? I cried so much during the making of that movie."

The actor starred in the psychological drama in 2002, alongside Jennifer Connelly and Ellen Burstyn.

"A wild thing about that film is I remember I had a scene and I was supposed to be very emotional, and then literally when they shot my close-up I got a call."

He continued, "One of my best friends had just been shot in the head and the emotion that came at that moment... when I recognised what a brutal loss this was."

"But I realised what a bad actor I was because it didn't really touch anything that I'd done in the scene, and I believe I went back and asked for another take."

Jared, who is a member of the rock band Thirty Seconds to Mars, is currently working on the band's sixth studio album, It's The End Of The World But It's A Beautiful Day, which will be released on 15 September 2023.