Tom Holland would feel 'lucky' to return as Spider-Man

Tom Holland doesn’t know if he will return as Spider-Man but would feel “lucky to do it again”.

During an interview with Access Hollywood, the Marvel actor discussed whether he would return to the big screen as the beloved superhero.

“I love playing Spider-Man,” the 27-year-old said. “I’d be lucky to do it again. Whether or not we do it again, is still unknown. We’ll have to wait and see.”

The comments come just one day after producer Amy Pascal told Variety that another Spider-Man film is in the works.

“Are we going to make another movie? Of course, we are,” she divulged to the magazine. “We’re in the process, but the writers strike, nobody is working during the strike. We’re all being supporters and whenever they get themselves together, we’ll get started.”

Tom has played the young Marvel superhero since 2016. He first appeared in Captain America: Civil War and then went on to star in the three most recent Spider-Man films. The actor has also featured in other Marvel films such as Avengers: Infinity War.

The Uncharted actor is currently promoting his new series The Crowded Room, where he acts alongside Amanda Seyfried, which will be released on 9 June 2023.