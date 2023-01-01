Kevin Costner mortgages multi-million-dollar property to fund movie franchise

Kevin Costner has put up his 10-acre plot of oceanfront property in California to fund a new film project.



During a recent interview with Deadline, the 68-year-old confessed to mortgaging an area of land attached to his home in Carpinteria "without a thought" to finance his four-part Western film, Horizon.



"I've mortgaged 10 acres on the water in Santa Barbara where I was going to build my last house," the Yellowstone actor disclosed. "But I did it without a thought. It has thrown my accountant into a f**king conniption fit. But it's my life, and I believe in the idea and the story."



According to the publication, Kevin has tried to bring the four-part movie series to life for over 30 years. The star has been reported personally raising up to $50 million (£40 million) of Horizon's $100 million (£80 million) budget.



"I'll tell you what. I'm never gonna do this again. I'm never putting my f**king money in another movie after these four," he exclaimed to Variety.



The Dances with Wolves star has been reported to have a net worth of around $250 million (£199.5 million) and was reportedly collecting $1.5 million (£1.2 million) per episode of his show Yellowstone, making him the highest-paid actor on TV.



Currently in production, Horizon would mark Kevin's first directorial job in two decades.



The film has been set to document the settlement of the American west amid expansion before and after the Civil War. Kevin has signed on to star alongside Michael Rooker, Sienna Miller, Giovanni Ribisi, Luke Wilson, Danny Huston and Sam Worthington.