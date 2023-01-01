Rhea Perlman 'still married' to Danny DeVito despite 2017 split

Rhea Perlman and Danny DeVito are "still married" six years after their separation.

During a Wednesday appearance on Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Wiser Than Me podcast, the Matilda star discussed how she and the It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia actor have navigated family life after ending their relationship.

"We are still married," Rhea confirmed on the podcast. "And we are still very good friends and we see each other a lot. And our family is still the most important thing to both of us."

Danny and Rhea began dating in 1971, married in 1982, and had three children - Lucy, Grace, and Jacob.

After 30 years of marriage and 40 years together, the pair announced in 2012 that they were separating. They reconciled in March 2013 but split again in March 2017.

"I'm not gonna sugarcoat it - it was difficult," Rhea told host Julia of the "big shift" in her dynamic with Danny after their breakup. "It was very difficult at first. And there were a lot of reasons that we separated, which I'm not gonna go into. But it took time for us to come to this somehow pretty decent understanding and relationship with each other."

The actress declined to elaborate on the reasons behind her and Danny's decision to separate.

"He loves to work," she said of her ex. "I love to work. But I don't think I would've ever given up my relationship for it... And I didn't."

While she admitted that "it feels a little lonely" sometimes living by herself, Rhea rejected Julia's suggestion of finding another partner.

"No, don't set me up. Unless it's someone really wonderful, rich and famous, gorgeous and a lot younger than me," she quipped.