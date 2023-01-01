Dwayne Johnson confirms return to Fast & Furious franchise

Dwayne Johnson has confirmed that his character Luke Hobbs "is back" in the Fast & Furious franchise.

The action man briefly made a cameo appearance in a mid-credits scene in Fast X last month, and he confirmed on social media on Thursday that Hobbs will be returning to the franchise.

He also announced that a second Hobbs spin-off movie would be released before the second half of Fast X.

"HOBBS IS BACK," he captioned a video on Twitter. "Luke Hobbs will be returning to the Fast & Furious franchise. Your reactions around the world to Hobbs' return in Fast X have blown us away.

"The next Fast & Furious film you'll see the legendary lawman in will be the HOBBS movie that will serve as a fresh, new chapter & set up for FASTX: Part II."

Johnson made his debut in the franchise in 2011's Fast Five and reprised his role in three more instalments before leaving the main series to make his spin-off movie, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, following a feud with Vin Diesel over alleged unprofessional behaviour on set.

In his post on Thursday, Johnson explained that he and Diesel had buried the hatchet for the sake of the franchise.

"Last summer Vin and I put all the past behind us. We'll lead with brotherhood and resolve - and always take care of the franchise, characters & FANS that we love," he wrote. "I've built my career on an 'Audience First' mentality and that will always serve as my North Star."

Johnson concluded his video by teasing fans about an "Earth-shattering" collision between Hobbs and Jason Momoa's villain Dante.