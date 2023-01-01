JoJo Siwa to receive Future of Hollywood Award

JoJo Siwa has been set to receive the Future of Hollywood Award.

The Dance Moms alum has been scheduled to receive the award at The Hollywood Museum's 10th annual REAL to REEL: Portrayals and Perceptions of LGBTQ+s in Hollywood exhibit on 8 June.

According to Billboard, Disney star Raven-Symoné has been set to present JoJo with the award.

Founder and president of The Hollywood Museum, Donelle Dadigan, said of the upcoming event in a statement, "The museum welcomes the opportunity to create and showcase this important exhibition, sharing with the public the artistic expression and extraordinary significance of the LGBTQ+ culture and its effect and impact on the world through the medium of entertainment."

During the event, Lorna Luft - daughter of Judy Garland - will also be presented with the Judy Garland Legacy Award by singer Michael Feinstein, while Days of Our Lives actor Kevin Spirtas will be honoured with the Trailblazer Award, presented by actress Dee Wallace.

The Hollywood Museum's REAL to REEL exhibition focuses on LBGTQ+ characters and plot lines in Hollywood-created media.