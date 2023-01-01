Brendan Hunt admits there's a 'possibility that we're done' with Ted Lasso

Brendan Hunt has discussed the possibility of ending Ted Lasso after the season three finale.

During a recent Reddit AMA session, the Ted Lasso actor responded to fans questioning whether the series would air a fourth season and whether any spin-offs were in the works.

"My pat answer, that is also 100 percent true: We don't know. We need a break and will take one presently," Hunt responded, reports Deadline. "Nothing has been ruled out, everything is possible; but that includes the possibility that we're done. We won't know until we've sat with it for a while (and) decompressed."

The actor portrayed Coach Beard and co-developed and executive produced the Apple TV+ series, which aired its season three finale on Wednesday.

So far, no plans have been announced for another season.

"I genuinely have no idea (if this is the series finale) - none of us does. I think the only person that may be keeping it under his hat, and rightly so, is Jason (Sudeikis)," actress Hannah Waddingham told Deadline of the episode. "We all certainly took it as the end of this three seasons' story and just tried to honour it the best we could."

Back in March, Sudeikis revealed that Ted Lasso's third season marked the end of the story they wanted to tell.