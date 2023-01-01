Margot Robbie used to struggle with imposter syndrome

Margot Robbie struggled with imposter syndrome for the first few years of her career.

During an interview for Vogue's Life in Looks series, The Wolf of Wall Street actress recalled how she used to find it difficult to believe that she had made it in the film business and was even concerned that she would eventually be "kicked out of Hollywood".

"For the first couple of years, I had major imposter syndrome," she stated. "Every time I'd go (to a red carpet event), I was like, 'I can't believe they let me in. Someone's going to notice that I don't belong here, they're going to kick me out of Hollywood.'"

However, Margot noticed a switch in her perspective when she attended the 2022 Governors Awards last November.

After bumping into "so many people that (she had) worked with", the Australian star realised she no longer carried so much doubt about her abilities.

"(I thought), 'Oh wow, I don't have that imposter syndrome anymore. I'm really in this industry, it's not this wonderful dream that I'm going to wake up from and it's all going to disappear,'" the 32-year-old smiled.

Margot is currently promoting her new movie Barbie, in which she plays the titular character.

Directed by Greta Gerwig, the highly-anticipated film is set to premiere on 21 July.