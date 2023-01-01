Jonah Hill is a first-time father

Jonah Hill and his partner Olivia Millar have welcomed their first child.



A representative for the Superbad actor confirmed to People on Friday that the 39-year-old had become a parent.



However, they did not divulge any further details, such as the child's sex, name or date of birth.



Fans recently noticed that Jonah was absent from his sister Beanie Feldstein's wedding to Bonnie-Chance Roberts in Hudson Valley, New York on 20 May. He did not appear in any of the professional photos from the big day published on social media and in Vogue earlier this week.



In late March, it was reported that the 39-year-old was gearing up to become a father. Olivia was snapped by paparazzi while out shopping in Santa Monica, California with what appeared to be a baby bump covered up with dungarees.



Olivia also sparked engagement rumours as she was noticeably sporting a large square-cut diamond sparkler on her ring finger.



Neither Jonah nor Olivia confirmed the reports at the time and they have not yet addressed their new arrival. They were pictured out and about together in Malibu, California on Saturday.



The Wolf of Wall Street actor was first linked to Olivia, the co-founder of vintage clothing company Chasseresse, in August 2022.