Elliot Page reveals secret relationship with Kate Mara

Elliot Page has revealed he had a secret relationship with Kate Mara in 2014.



In his upcoming memoir Pageboy, the transgender actor revealed that he fell for the Fantastic Four star before his transition. The romance occurred shortly after Page came out as gay in February 2014, despite Mara being in a relationship.



"The first person I fell for after my heart was broken was Kate Mara," Page wrote in the book, according to People. "She had a boyfriend at the time, the lovely and talented Max Minghella."



The Handmaid's Tale actor was supportive of Mara exploring her feelings for the Inception star.



"I never thought I could be in love with two people and now I know I can," Mara reportedly told Page.



The Juno star continued, "This was right after I'd come out as gay and it was a time of exploration and also heartbreak. I think my relationship, or whatever you want to call it with Kate, very much encapsulates a certain dynamic that I consistently found myself in, which was falling for people that - I think a lot of us do this - who aren't fully available. And the sort of safety in that and the highs and the lows and the serotonin bump, and then it goes away."



Page, who came out as transgender in 2020, is still close friends with Mara and they co-starred in the 2017 film My Days of Mercy. Mara has read the memoir and will appear with Page at a book event in Los Angeles this month.



The House of Cards star was in a relationship with Minghella between 2010 and 2014. She began dating her Fantastic Four co-star Jamie Bell, the father of her two children, in 2015 and they got married in 2017.



Elsewhere in Pageboy, the Canadian actor revealed he was in a two-year relationship with a closeted female co-star but found it "too painful" pretending to be friends in public.



"Ultimately, I do think she loved me. We loved each other and that was very real in our bubble. It was fantastic. You know, it was really beautiful. I admired her and how she inspired me in many ways," he wrote. "But feeling hidden was far too painful. That was impossible and not a sustainable relationship at all. And it taught me that I was not gonna do that again."